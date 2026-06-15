Deputy foreign minister says agreement to be officially signed Friday in Geneva

Iran says memorandum of understanding finalized as US naval blockade set to end Deputy foreign minister says agreement to be officially signed Friday in Geneva

ADDS NEW STATEMENTS

Iran’s deputy foreign minister said early Monday that a memorandum of understanding (MOU) between Iran and the US has been finalized and will be officially signed on Friday.

Kazem Gharibabadi said the formal signing ceremony for the MOU would take place in Geneva, Switzerland, according to remarks carried by Iran’s semi-official Mehr News Agency.

He also said the end of the US naval blockade against Iran would begin Sunday night US time.

Gharibabadi described the memorandum as the result not only of diplomacy but also of Iran’s military achievements during the conflict.

“The enemy that launched the attack failed in all of its malicious objectives, and the Islamic Republic achieved major victories in the war,” he said.

He added that Iran had included all of its key positions in the draft memorandum and said the full text would be published after the official signing.

According to Gharibabadi, Iranian officials will also explain the various dimensions and achievements of the agreement through public media before the signing ceremony.

Gharibabadi also said the complete lifting of all sanctions against Iran, including primary and secondary sanctions, as well as the termination of UN Security Council and Board of Governors resolutions would be among the issues discussed during a 60-day negotiation period.

He said the nuclear issue would also be part of the negotiations, adding the talks would begin only after verification of US commitments regarding ending the war, lifting the blockade and releasing frozen Iranian assets.

For its part, Iran’s Supreme National Security Council announced that the text of the memorandum regarding what it described as “war-ending negotiations” between Tehran and Washington had been finalized Saturday evening following months of intensive talks.

The council said all military operations and hostilities across all fronts, including Lebanon, would end immediately and permanently starting Sunday night.

It also said the maritime blockade against Iran would be lifted immediately and in full.

According to the statement, the memorandum is scheduled to be formally signed on June 19.

The council also expressed appreciation to Pakistan and Qatar for their mediation efforts.

US President Donald Trump confirmed Sunday that a deal with Iran had been completed and announced the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz along with the lifting of the US naval blockade.

“The Deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran is now complete,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

He added that he had authorized “the toll free opening of the Strait of Hormuz” alongside the “immediate removal” of the US naval blockade.