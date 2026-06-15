JD Vance says Trump could also attend June 19 ceremony in Switzerland as officials finalize logistics

US vice president says he plans to attend signing of US-Iran peace deal in Geneva JD Vance says Trump could also attend June 19 ceremony in Switzerland as officials finalize logistics

US Vice President JD Vance said Sunday that he plans to attend the signing ceremony in Geneva, Switzerland for a newly announced agreement with Iran, adding that President Donald Trump could also be present as officials continue to finalize arrangements.

"I certainly plan to be there, but it's possible the president himself could be there," Vance said during a phone interview on Fox News. “We're still figuring out the logistics on who's going to attend that signing ceremony.”

The remarks came after a peace agreement was announced with Iran, which Vance described as a major achievement for the US.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced early Monday that the US and Iran have reached a peace agreement following intensive negotiations, with both sides declaring an immediate and permanent end to military operations across all fronts, including in Lebanon.

"Following intensive talks, we are pleased to announce that the Peace Deal between the United States of America and Islamic Republic of Iran has been REACHED," Sharif said in a post on the US social media platform X.

He added that “both sides have declared the immediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts, including in Lebanon.”

According to Sharif, the official signing ceremony is scheduled to take place on June 19 in Switzerland.

Trump announced Sunday that an agreement with Iran had been finalized and said he was authorizing the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and the removal of a US naval blockade.

"The Deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran is now complete. Congratulations to all!" he declared in a post on his Truth Social platform.

"I hereby fully authorize the toll free opening of the Strait of Hormuz, and, simultaneously herewith, authorize the immediate removal of the United States Naval blockade," he added.

Trump also signaled the resumption of maritime traffic and energy shipments through the strategic waterway, writing: “Ships of the World, start your engines. Let the oil flow!”

‘Iran will never have a nuclear weapon’

Vance also said the deal would result in the immediate reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and the lifting of a US naval blockade on Iran. He added that the agreement contains provisions designed to ensure that Iran does not obtain a nuclear weapon.

"We can say with confidence Iran will never have a nuclear weapon," he said.

According to Vance, the agreement includes verification mechanisms and economic benefits that would take effect if Iran fulfills its commitments.

"If the Iranians comply with this deal, it is going to fundamentally transform the Middle East for the next 50 years," he said, arguing that the accord could help end regional conflict, encourage investment, and lower energy prices.

Vance also said US officials had been concerned about a possible Iranian response following Israeli strikes on Beirut. He said Iranian officials assured Washington during negotiations that they would not retaliate and would instead proceed with the peace agreement.

"With our communication with them over the course of getting to this signed peace deal, they assured us that they were not going to respond to the Israelis and they were going to sign this agreement and get to peace," he said.

While acknowledging that challenges remain, including threats from Lebanon’s Hezbollah group and the difficulty of implementing ceasefires, Vance called the agreement "a very big win for the American people" and said the administration would continue working to reduce energy costs and promote stability in the region.

