Emmanuel Macron calls for urgent reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and broader negotiations on regional security

French president welcomes US-Iran peace deal, urges swift implementation Emmanuel Macron calls for urgent reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and broader negotiations on regional security

French President Emmanuel Macron welcomed a newly announced agreement between the US and Iran early Monday, calling for its swift and full implementation and the urgent reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

In a post on the US social media platform X, Macron said all parties should ensure its rapid execution.

"I welcome the agreement concluded between the US and Iran, the result of a diplomatic effort to which several partners contributed. I call for its rapid and full implementation by all belligerents," he wrote.

Macron said the agreement should enable the "urgent and unconditional" reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, adding that an international mission established with the UK is prepared to support the effort.

"The means are in place and ready to be deployed," he said, stressing that the resumption of maritime traffic "without restriction or tolls" is essential for regional stability and the global economy.

The French leader said the agreement also creates an opportunity for broader negotiations aimed at promoting peace and security across the Middle East. He said such talks should address concerns surrounding Iran's nuclear and ballistic missile programs as well as what he described as Tehran's regional destabilization activities.

"This is how we can build a solid and lasting peace," he said, adding that France is prepared to play its full role alongside its partners.

Macron also reaffirmed France's support for Lebanese authorities in their efforts to restore state sovereignty and territorial integrity.

He said a "robust and lasting ceasefire" is essential to ensuring stability in Lebanon and meeting the needs of its population.

-Peace deal

His remarks came after a peace agreement was announced with Iran, which US Vice President JD Vance described as a major achievement for the US.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced early Monday that the US and Iran have reached a peace agreement following intensive negotiations, with both sides declaring an immediate and permanent end to military operations across all fronts, including in Lebanon.

"Following intensive talks, we are pleased to announce that the Peace Deal between the United States of America and Islamic Republic of Iran has been REACHED," Sharif said in a post on the US social media platform X.

He added that "both sides have declared the immediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts, including in Lebanon."

According to Sharif, the official signing ceremony is scheduled to take place on June 19 in Switzerland.

US President Donald Trump announced Sunday that an agreement with Iran had been finalized and said he was authorizing the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and the removal of a US naval blockade.

"The Deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran is now complete. Congratulations to all!," Trump declared in a post on his Truth Social platform.

"I hereby fully authorize the toll free opening of the Strait of Hormuz, and, simultaneously herewith, authorize the immediate removal of the United States Naval blockade," he added.

Trump also signaled the resumption of maritime traffic and energy shipments through the strategic waterway, writing: "Ships of the World, start your engines. Let the oil flow!"

