'This represents a critical step towards the peaceful settlement of the conflict,' Antonio Guterres says

UN chief welcomes US-Iran peace deal as 'critical' step toward ending conflict 'This represents a critical step towards the peaceful settlement of the conflict,' Antonio Guterres says

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Sunday welcomed the announcement of a peace deal between the US and Iran, hailing it as an important step toward ending the conflict.

"I warmly congratulate the US & Iran for having reached a peace deal that provides for an immediate & permanent ceasefire, the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, as well as a framework for further negotiations," Guterres said in a statement on US social media platform X.

His remarks came after Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced that the US and Iran had reached a peace agreement following intensive negotiations, with both sides declaring an immediate and permanent end to military operations across all fronts, including in Lebanon.

"This represents a critical step towards the peaceful settlement of the conflict," Guterres said.

Guterres also thanked Türkiye, Pakistan, Qatar, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and other regional countries for their “constructive role” in supporting the negotiations.

