In a BBC documentary, women accuse Oscar-winning actor of offenses allegedly committed when they were teenagers

4 women accuse criminal sexual conduct by actor Jared Leto In a BBC documentary, women accuse Oscar-winning actor of offenses allegedly committed when they were teenagers

Four women have accused Oscar-winning actor and musician Jared Leto of criminal sexual conduct in a BBC documentary.

The offenses took place between 2002 and 2016 when they were teenagers.

The BBC documentary, Jared Leto: Hollywood's Dark Secret, features interviews with 10 women, nine of whom spoke publicly for the first time.

Four women alleged conduct that could constitute criminal offenses, including sexual assault, statutory rape and grooming.

One woman alleged Leto sexually assaulted her in a motel bathroom when she was 17, while another said he threatened her with sexual assault when she was 19.

A third alleged she had sex with the actor in California at age 17, below the state's age of consent, while a fourth accused him of grooming her through repeated sexually explicit phone calls when she was 16.

The broadcaster said it reviewed photographs, messages and witness accounts that it said corroborated aspects of the women's claims. The documentary also includes interviews with former members of Leto's touring team, who described concerns over his interactions with young female fans.

Leto, 54, has previously denied allegations of sexual misconduct through his representatives, who called earlier claims "demonstrably false."

The BBC said the actor did not respond to its requests for comment on the latest allegations before the documentary was broadcast. No criminal charges have been announced against Leto in connection with the allegations.