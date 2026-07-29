Iraq condemns US-Saudi strikes, unveils security measures to prevent threats from its territory National Security Council orders comprehensive security plan, reaffirms coalition withdrawal by end of September

Iraq’s National Security Council on Wednesday condemned US-Saudi strikes on targets inside the country and announced a series of security measures aimed at preventing Iraqi territory from being used to threaten neighboring countries.

According to the Iraqi News Agency, the council, chaired by Prime Minister and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ali al-Zaidi, held an emergency meeting to discuss the country’s security situation following US-Saudi attacks that killed and injured several people in Iraq.

It approved a comprehensive security plan to strengthen control across the country, prevent violations of Iraq’s sovereignty and “ensure that no group or actor uses Iraqi territory to threaten neighboring states,” the outlet said.

The council said the US-Saudi strikes came while the Iraqi government was in contact with relevant parties to verify and address concerns raised by Washington and Riyadh over attacks launched from Iraqi territory against Saudi Arabia.

It also instructed the Foreign Ministry to pursue Iraq’s legal rights under international law and the UN Charter by documenting the attack and taking the necessary diplomatic and legal measures.

The council reiterated the government’s rejection of all hostile acts, regardless of the party responsible or the justifications, stressing that responding to such attacks falls exclusively within the authority of Iraq’s constitutional institutions.

It reaffirmed the government’s commitment to promoting regional stability and pursuing a foreign policy based on dialogue, cooperation, respect for international law and good-neighborly relations, saying diplomatic channels remain the preferred means of resolving disputes.

The council also reaffirmed its commitment to implementing a security agreement providing for the withdrawal of the international coalition against Daesh/ISIS by the end of September and completing measures to ensure that weapons remain exclusively in the hands of the state.