Iran condemns US, Saudi strikes in Iraq Tehran says attacks violate Iraq’s sovereignty, accuses Washington and Riyadh of seeking to expand regional conflict

Iran on Wednesday strongly condemned US and Saudi military strikes on targets in Iraq, calling them a violation of the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

In a statement, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said the attacks targeted several areas, including facilities belonging to Iraqi state institutions as well as Arbaeen pilgrimage sites and service stations.

Tehran described the strikes as a “blatant violation” of Article 2(4) of the UN Charter and fundamental principles of international law, saying they were aimed at expanding the conflict in West Asia to serve US and Israeli interests.

The ministry also offered condolences over what it described as the killing of Iraqi civilians in the attacks and reaffirmed Iran’s “full solidarity” with the Iraqi government and people.

It held the US and “its accomplices in the region” responsible for what it called the “dangerous consequences” of the attacks.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said early Wednesday that US and Saudi forces carried out joint precision strikes against targets linked to Iranian-aligned groups in Iraq, saying the operation targeted sites connected to attacks on US forces and Saudi energy infrastructure.

Saudi Arabia said the strikes were conducted in self-defense under Article 51 of the UN Charter following attacks launched from Iraqi territory against the kingdom’s petroleum facilities. Riyadh warned it would take further military action if Iran-backed groups carried out additional attacks.