Delay comes after Ali al-Zaidi convenes emergency National Security Council meeting following overnight US-Saudi strikes targeting Iran-backed groups in Iraq

Iraqi premier postpones Saudi visit following US-Saudi airstrikes: Report Delay comes after Ali al-Zaidi convenes emergency National Security Council meeting following overnight US-Saudi strikes targeting Iran-backed groups in Iraq

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi's planned visit to Saudi Arabia on Thursday has been postponed, according to Saudi media on Wednesday.

Al Arabiya reported that the visit was postponed but did not provide a reason.

There has been no official confirmation from the Iraqi government.

The postponement comes after al-Zaidi on Wednesday ordered an emergency meeting of the Ministerial Council for National Security following overnight US-Saudi airstrikes in Iraq.

The move followed a statement by the US Central Command (CENTCOM), which said US and Saudi forces carried out joint precision strikes against targets belonging to Iran-aligned groups in Iraq, claiming the operation targeted sites linked to attacks on US forces and Saudi energy infrastructure.

Saudi Arabia said the strikes were conducted in self-defense following attacks launched from Iraqi territory against the kingdom's petroleum facilities, citing Article 51 of the UN Charter. It warned that it would take further military action if Iran-backed groups carried out additional attacks against the kingdom.

The Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), a predominantly Iran-backed coalition of Shiite armed groups, said several of its headquarters were hit in the strikes, killing at least 20 of its members, wounding 32 others and causing extensive property damage.