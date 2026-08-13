‘We are on course for the second-most severe glacier melt we have ever recorded,’ glaciologist Matthias Huss says

Dozens of Swiss glaciers could disappear amid 2nd-most severe melt: Report ‘We are on course for the second-most severe glacier melt we have ever recorded,’ glaciologist Matthias Huss says

Dozens of Swiss glaciers could disappear as the country faces what is likely to be its second-most severe glacier melt on record, broadcaster Swissinfo reported Thursday.

“We are on course for the second-most severe glacier melt we have ever recorded,” glaciologist Matthias Huss told the Keystone-SDA news agency, according to the report.

Huss said many small glaciers could disappear this year, estimating that the remaining ice on around 20 to 30 glaciers could vanish completely.

Low snow cover on glaciers coming out of winter, coupled with intense heat arriving early in the summer, were cited as two key factors driving the severe melting.