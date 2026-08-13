Police officer among 2 killed in Israeli drone strikes in Gaza despite truce Israel attacks have killed 1,260 Palestinians since October 2025 ceasefire

Two Palestinians, including a senior police officer, were killed and several others injured in two Israeli attacks Thursday on the Gaza Strip, medical sources told Anadolu.

A Palestinian was killed and another injured in an Israeli drone strike targeting an electric bike in Khan Younis in southern Gaza.

The drone struck the bike in the Al-Amal neighborhood west of the city.

Another Palestinian was killed and two others were injured when an Israeli drone targeted a vehicle on Al-Rashid Street in Gaza City.

The Palestinian Interior Ministry said the victim was Jamal Abu Kamil, 43, the director of police in Gaza province.

It said he was killed when an Israeli airstrike targeted his vehicle on Al-Rashid Street, southwest of Gaza City.

The attacks came amid continued Israeli violations of a ceasefire agreement in effect in Gaza since Oct. 10, 2025, which have killed 1,260 Palestinians and injured 4,154 as of Thursday, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

It also came despite recent Israeli reports that airstrikes in Gaza had been restricted, with assassination operations requiring approval from army Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir amid pressure to advance the next phase of US President Donald Trump’s ceasefire plan.

Israeli attacks, however, have continued. On Wednesday, the Israeli army carried out a drone strike in Beit Lahia in northern Gaza, injuring four Palestinians, according to medical sources.

The ceasefire agreement was reached to halt Israel’s genocide in Gaza, which began Oct. 8, 2023, and has killed more than 73,000 Palestinians and wounded over 174,000 others, most of them women and children, according to Palestinian authorities.

The war has also caused widespread destruction across the enclave, damaging 90% of civilian infrastructure, with the UN estimating reconstruction costs at about $70 billion.