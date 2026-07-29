Anthony Fauci repeatedly invokes Fifth Amendment at contentious COVID-19 US Senate hearing US COVID-19 response lead refuses to answer questions as Sen. Rand Paul alleges cover-up, 'gain-of-function' research funding in China

Dr. Anthony Fauci invoked his constitutional right Wednesday to remain silent during a heated Senate hearing regarding the origins of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Under the advice of my attorneys, I will invoke my right under the Fifth Amendment ... to refrain from answering your questions," Fauci said in his opening statement.

He characterized the proceedings, led by Committee Chairman Rand Paul, as an effort to "embarrass and intimidate" him following a 54-year career in public service. The former Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) refused to respond to all subsequent queries, including those about his private diary entries and the funding of research in China.

Fauci’s refusal to testify extended to highly specific queries about his knowledge of the CIA’s involvement in "gain-of-function" research and whether the National Institutes of Health (NIH) coordinated with the intelligence community during the pandemic. He likewise declined to comment on whether scientists at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China were capable of engineering the virus's specific genetic features or if he had personally quashed safety signals related to vaccine-induced injuries.

Paul accused Fauci of a "straightforward pattern" of private alarm and public deception. He alleged that Fauci’s agency funded research in Wuhan, designed to make viruses more infectious to humans. The chairman cited a "smoking gun," pointing to a specific genetic feature in the virus that matched a 2018 research proposal previously rejected as too dangerous.

Allegations of evidence destruction

Paul also alleged that Fauci instructed federal officials to delete communications to avoid disclosure under the Freedom of Information Act. “The committee has obtained repeated instructions from you, telling federal officials to delete communications,” Paul claimed, citing an email from February 2020 where Fauci reportedly asked a colleague to delete a message after reading.

Paul said the American people deserve an apology for what he termed a "man-made" disaster.

Sen. Ron Johnson also accused Fauci of "quashing" studies on vaccine injuries and sabotaging generic treatments like Ivermectin to secure emergency authorization for vaccines. Democrats on the committee, led by Sen. Gary Peters, condemned the hearing as a "partisan exercise" and accused the Republican majority of pursuing "predetermined conclusions" through scapegoating.

In a dramatic sequence, security personnel intervened after Fauci’s attorney attempted to interject. Paul warned the lawyer that “if you are unruly, you will be removed ... Sit quietly and don't say another word or you're gone.”

Sen. Josh Hawley, meanwhile, said Fauci did not have any rights under the Fifth Amendment because he was pardoned by former President Joe Biden. "I think I know why you're doing it. It's because you don't want to answer questions. It's because you did all kinds of terrible things," said Hawley.