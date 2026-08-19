Hanwha will deliver 6 MTC prototypes, with option for additional 12 systems

South Korean arms manufacturer wins US Army contract for K9 artillery prototypes Hanwha will deliver 6 MTC prototypes, with option for additional 12 systems

South Korean defense firm Hanwha Aerospace Co. has won a contract to deliver K9 self-propelled howitzer prototypes for the US Army's artillery modernization program, Yonhap News Agency reported Wednesday, citing a company statement.

The company's US unit -- Hanwha Defense USA -- was selected to provide prototypes based on the K9 platform for the army's Mobile Tactical Cannon (MTC) program.

The MTC program aims to develop a highly mobile 155 mm artillery system to replace the US Army's aging M777 towed howitzers.

Under the contract, Hanwha will deliver six MTC prototypes with an option for an additional 12 systems and has a cumulative value of up to $262.9 million, said a separate US Army statement.

"Soldiers will use these platforms in a series of operational experiments to assess performance, reliability and supportability in realistic combat conditions," the statement said.

The contract marks the K9 system's first entry into the US defense market, the world's largest.

In April, Hanwha Defense USA signed a three-year lease for an idle facility in Opelika, Alabama as part of efforts to localize production in the US.

The company said it also plans to invest in the US self-propelled howitzer supply chain to expand its presence in the combat vehicle market.

The K9 system is already in service or under contract in a number of countries, including NATO members such as Poland, Romania, Norway and Finland.

