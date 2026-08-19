Chief of Staff Ali Abdollahi says 'any assistance or facilitation' for US forces would be considered participation alongside them

Iran warns Gulf states against assisting US military Chief of Staff Ali Abdollahi says 'any assistance or facilitation' for US forces would be considered participation alongside them

Iran’s Chief of Staff Maj. Gen. Ali Abdollahi on Wednesday warned Gulf states against providing assistance to the US military amid heightened regional tensions.

In a post on US social media company X, Abdollahi said countries on the southern shores of the Gulf that have publicly stated they would not allow Washington to use their territory against Iran “should know that nothing escapes our notice.”

He said the presence of a large number of US military aircraft, particularly aerial refueling tankers, at bases across the region was unlikely without the knowledge of the host countries.

“We warn that any assistance or facilitation provided to the aggressor US military will be considered participation alongside US forces,” Abdollahi said.