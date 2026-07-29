US prohibits Chinese humanoid robots for security risks Federal Communications Commission officials say ban applies to ‘foreign-produced advanced robotic devices’

The US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) announced on Tuesday that it is banning humanoid robots from China, arguing that the technology presents “unacceptable risks” to US national security.

The decision reflects the broader effort by the administration of President Donald Trump to restrict the presence of Chinese technology in the American market.

According to a statement by the FCC, the ban applies to “foreign-produced advanced robotic devices,” a category that includes both humanoid robots and animal-inspired quadruped machines.

FCC officials said “Advanced robotic devices collect data that could be leveraged by malign actors to surveil Americans, enhance the capabilities of foreign intelligence services, or to remotely commandeer the robots,” highlighting concerns over potential surveillance, espionage, and remote control.

Beyond humanoid robots, the FCC also prohibited connected power inverters, which are used to link renewable energy systems and batteries to electrical grids as well as data center infrastructure.

The new restrictions underscore the Trump administration’s push to strengthen domestically produced technology while encouraging companies to relocate manufacturing operations to the US.

Last week, the FCC tentatively approved a proposal to prohibit imports of certain foreign-made military-grade drones, a move widely reported to target products from Chinese manufacturers.

The FCC also barred imports of additional equipment from several Chinese manufacturers, with that ban taking effect July 16.