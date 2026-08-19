US president has privately discussed meeting with North Korean leader during his next trip to Asia, says Wall Street Journal

Trump pushes for meeting with Kim Jong Un this year: Report US president has privately discussed meeting with North Korean leader during his next trip to Asia, says Wall Street Journal

US President Donald Trump is pushing his aides to arrange a meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as soon as this fall, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported Tuesday.

The report, citing US officials, said Trump has privately discussed meeting Kim in person during his next trip to Asia, which could take place in November when world leaders gather for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen, China.

No formal planning for a Trump-Kim meeting is currently underway, according to the report. But Trump's interest in another summit signals a renewed push to engage directly with Kim after the two leaders held three meetings during Trump's first term.

A White House official said Trump and Kim would meet “at an appropriate time.” North Korea's mission to the UN did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

On Monday, Trump said the North Korean leader has responded to his request for a conversation, rebuffing a reporter’s suggestion that Pyongyang had not replied.

"Kim Jong Un has always treated me with great respect, and we met on numerous occasions, actually, two primary occasions, spoken and spent time. I understand him. He understands me," he said.

His remarks came a day after he instructed the Pentagon to "substantially reduce" planned joint military exercises with South Korea, citing their cost and his relationship with the North Korean leader.

