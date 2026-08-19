Seven Turkish American organizations urge Congress to support F-35 sale and lift CAATSA sanctions, citing Türkiye’s NATO role and contribution to regional security

Turkish American groups urge Congress to approve sale of F-35 jets to Türkiye Seven Turkish American organizations urge Congress to support F-35 sale and lift CAATSA sanctions, citing Türkiye’s NATO role and contribution to regional security

Seven Turkish American organizations sent a letter to members of the US Congress urging lawmakers to support the sale of F-35 fighter jets to Türkiye and remove Countering American Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) sanctions imposed on the country.

“As a NATO ally of nearly seventy-five years and a frontline security and diplomatic partner, the Republic of Türkiye's continued access to U.S. defense systems serves core American strategic interests, and we respectfully ask you to support pending sales of U.S. F-35 fighter jets and remove unnecessary sanctions and obstacles to this cooperation,” it said.

“Supporting these sales is an investment in NATO cohesion, regional stability, and a bilateral relationship of real and growing value. We urge your support and welcome the chance to discuss this further,” the letter added.

The letter was signed by the Assembly of Turkish American Associations, the Turkish American Coalition, the Federation of Turkish American Associations, the Turkish American National Steering Committee, MUSIAD USA, the Turkish American Chamber of Commerce of the South and ASKON USA.

The groups noted that US-Türkiye relations date to 1831 and that Ankara has been a formal treaty ally since joining NATO in 1952, "anchoring the Alliance's southeastern border and controlling the Bosporus and Dardanelles."

The letter pointed to Turkish bases, including Incirlik, as "indispensable to defeating ISIS" (Daesh) and noted that Turkish forces "fought and died alongside American troops" during the Korean War.

The organizations argued that approving the sale of F-35 jets "keeps Ankara anchored to U.S. and NATO-aligned suppliers rather than alternatives" as Europe rearms and Türkiye's defense industry grows.

The letter also cited Türkiye's role as a “constructive regional actor, including its mediation role in the Russia-Ukraine war, its pursuit of peace with the PKK, its involvement in stability efforts in Syria and its rapprochement with Armenia.

The letter was delivered to over 50 members of Congress in July.

The US suspended Türkiye from the F-35 fighter jet program in 2019 after objecting to its purchase of the Russian S-400 air defense system, claiming the system would endanger the fighter jets and is inoperable with NATO systems. Türkiye has said repeatedly that there is no conflict between the two and proposed a commission to study the issue.

Several Turkish defense entities were sanctioned under CAATSA.​​​​​​​

During his meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Türkiye last month on the sidelines of the NATO summit, US President Donald Trump said he will "certainly" consider allowing Ankara to buy F-35 fighter jets and wants to remove the CAATSA sanctions on the country.

