Annual exercise, which began Monday, will now run through Friday rather than originally scheduled Aug. 27 end date

South Korea, US to shorten Ulchi Freedom Shield military exercise Annual exercise, which began Monday, will now run through Friday rather than originally scheduled Aug. 27 end date

South Korea and the US agreed to shorten their ongoing Ulchi Freedom Shield military exercise by nearly a week and scale back some combined field training, local media reported Wednesday.

Citing South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff, the reports said both countries agreed to adjust the duration and scale of the drills following a US proposal.

The annual exercise, which began Monday, will now run through Friday rather than the originally scheduled Aug. 27 end date.

On Sunday, US President Donald Trump instructed the Pentagon to "substantially reduce" planned joint military exercises with South Korea, citing their cost and his relationship with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Trump again on Monday criticized South Korea over its refusal to assist the US in its confrontation with Iran, questioning why Washington continues to spend billions of dollars to defend its longtime Asian ally.

“What do you mean? We have 39,000 soldiers over there guarding you from Kim Jong Un, your next-door neighbor, and you're not going to help us on a very easy military operation in Iran? That's strange," he said.

Trump then questioned the cost of the US military presence in South Korea, saying Washington spends billions of dollars protecting the country.

"Then why are we involved with helping you?” he said.

