'Canada and the U.S.A., subject to the finalization of documents, have a deal!' says US president

Trump says he has paused 50% tariffs against Canada for 3-day period 'Canada and the U.S.A., subject to the finalization of documents, have a deal!' says US president

US President Donald Trump said late Tuesday that he has paused a planned 50% tariff increase on Canadian goods ahead of a midnight deadline.

"I have paused the 50% Tariffs against Canada, that were scheduled to kick in tomorrow morning for a three day period, based on the fact that Canada and the U.S.A., subject to the finalization of documents, have a deal!" he said on his Truth Social platform.

Trump also suggested the agreement could revive the Keystone XL pipeline, a major cross-border energy project that was canceled during the previous Biden administration.

“The great Keystone XL Pipeline, long ago killed by Sleepy Joe Biden, may be awoken from the grave!” he said.

The announcement followed a phone call Tuesday between Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, who was seeking to reach an agreement and avert the tariffs on roughly C$30 billion ($22 billion) worth of Canadian goods.

