Israeli army fires tear gas, injuring Palestinians in occupied West Bank raids Forces storm several towns around Bethlehem, raid homes

The Israeli army carried out raids across parts of the occupied West Bank late Tuesday, injuring several Palestinians through tear-gas exposure, according to Palestinian media.

Israeli forces stormed the town of Beit Fajjar, south of Bethlehem, deployed across several neighborhoods and raided a number of homes, the official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported.

Troops fired stun grenades and tear gas during the raid, leaving several Palestinians with inhalation injuries who were treated at the scene, the agency said.

Wafa said Israeli forces also raided Tuqu southeast of Bethlehem, along with Dar Salah, Al-Shawawra, Za’atara, Khalayel al-Louz and Abu Njeim to the east.

Troops searched several homes and ransacked their contents during the raids, it added.

Northwest of Jerusalem, Israeli forces also fired tear gas near the entrance to the village of Biddu, Voice of Palestine radio reported.

No injuries were immediately reported there.

The occupied West Bank has seen continued attacks by Israeli occupiers and Israeli military operations since the Gaza war began, alongside the expansion of illegal settlement outposts, the construction of settlement roads and increased restrictions on Palestinian movement.

