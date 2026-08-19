Fenerbahce draw 1-1 with Lyon in 1st leg of Champions League playoff Mason Greenwood cancels out Lois Openda’s opener as Romelu Lukaku makes Fenerbahce debut

Fenerbahce were held to a 1-1 draw by French side Lyon in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League playoff tie in Istanbul on Tuesday.

The Turkish club started strongly and created their first major opportunity in the ninth minute when Vedat Muriqi headed Matteo Guendouzi’s cross narrowly wide.

Fenerbahce’s early pressure gradually faded, with Tanner Tessmann producing Lyon’s first shot on target in the 23rd minute, although his effort from outside the penalty area was comfortably saved.

Mason Greenwood registered Fenerbahce’s first effort on target in the 36th minute, but his low shot following a counterattack was saved.

Lyon broke the deadlock four minutes later after Fenerbahce failed to clear Corentin Tolisso’s cross. Lois Openda reacted the quickest and headed the ball into the bottom corner from close range.

The visitors entered halftime with a 1-0 lead, but Fenerbahce responded shortly after the restart.

Greenwood collected Kerem Akturkoglu’s pass on the right side of the penalty area and fired a powerful left-footed shot into the roof of the net in the 47th minute.

Openda nearly restored Lyon’s lead five minutes later, but his low effort from outside the box struck the post with goalkeeper Ederson at full stretch.

Fenerbahce controlled much of the second half and threatened in the 63rd minute when Muriqi’s header was saved.

Substitute Nene Dorgeles then struck the post from inside the penalty area in the 80th minute as the hosts pushed for a winner.

Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku made his Fenerbahce debut two minutes later, replacing Muriqi.

Neither side found another goal as the match ended 1-1.

The second leg will be played at Lyon’s Groupama Stadium on Aug. 26, with the winner advancing to the Champions League league phase.

- Tuesday's results:

Levski Sofia 0 - 0 AEK Athens

GNK Dinamo 2 - 2 Viking

Fenerbahce 1 - 1 Lyon

