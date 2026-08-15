Colombia earthquake death toll rises to 294, UNGRD says 6 more deaths reported, with 3,935 injured, 320 missing

The death toll from the earthquake in Colombia rose to 294, the National Unit for Disaster Risk Management (UNGRD) wrote Saturday on US social media company X.

The figures as of 6.30 am local time (1130GMT) are up six from Friday’s toll.

The UNGRD said 3,935 people were injured and 320 remain missing.

Search and rescue teams are continuing operations as authorities work to locate the missing, provide medical assistance and assess damage caused by the disaster.

The UNGRD is coordinating the national emergency response and collecting information from authorities and emergency agencies as officials assess the effect of the quake.

The number of people reported missing remains a key focus of rescue efforts, with emergency teams working to establish their whereabouts.

Authorities are also assessing damage to infrastructure and determining the needs of communities as response operations continue.

Emergency services have deployed personnel and resources, while local authorities are assisting residents and coordinating relief efforts.

Response teams are working to identify and address the most urgent needs of communities, while authorities continue to gather information on the extent of the damage.

Authorities have urged residents to follow instructions from emergency services and remain alert as rescue and assessment operations continue.

The casualty figures remain provisional and could change as rescue teams make progress, and authorities verify information received from affected areas.

The UNGRD has continued to receive and compile information from authorities and emergency agencies on the ground to update the reported number of deaths, injuries and missing people.

The latest figures represent the most recent toll released by the disaster management agency, but additional changes are possible as individual cases are verified.

The UNGRD is expected to provide updates as new information becomes available.