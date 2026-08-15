Palestinian killed, 7 injured by Israeli fire in Gaza Israeli airstrikes, shelling, demolitions continue across enclave, according to medical sources, witnesses

A Palestinian was killed and seven others injured by Israeli army fire in incidents in the Gaza Strip late Saturday, as Israeli airstrikes, artillery shelling and demolitions continued in different parts of the enclave.

A source at the Al-Awda Hospital told Anadolu that Mohammed Bashir Abu Armana was killed after being shot by Israeli forces on 20th Street in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza.

In the southern city of Khan Younis, two people wounded by Israeli gunfire were taken to the Nasser Hospital after separate incidents near the Jordanian Hospital in Khan Younis refugee camp and Abu Hamid roundabout, medical sources told Anadolu.

Witnesses said Israeli warplanes carried out airstrikes while artillery shelling and heavy gunfire targeted central Khan Younis. The strikes also hit evacuated homes in the Jorat al-Lot area south of the city.

In Gaza City, medical sources said two wounded Palestinians arrived at the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital after Israeli military vehicles opened fire in the Daloul area of the Zeitoun neighborhood in the southeastern part of the city.

Israeli military vehicles also opened heavy fire east of the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza.

Three Palestinians were injured earlier Saturday in an Israeli strike targeting a motorcycle in Deir al-Balah in central Gaza.

Israeli forces also carried out extensive demolitions in areas under their control in Rafah in southern Gaza and east of Gaza City.

Israeli violations since a ceasefire took effect last October have killed 1,260 Palestinians and injured 4,154 others, according to Palestinian authorities.

Israel has continued a military offensive in Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023. Palestinian authorities have said more than 73,000 people have been killed and over 174,000 injured, most of them women and children, while 90% of the enclave’s infrastructure has been destroyed.