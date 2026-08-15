Nearly 30,000 people died from malaria in 2025, according to authorities

More than 26M malaria infections recorded in DR Congo Nearly 30,000 people died from malaria in 2025, according to authorities

More than 26 million people were infected with malaria in the Democratic Republic of Congo last year, according to official data Saturday.

Data from the National Malaria Control Program showed that the country recorded 29,938 deaths due to malaria.

The control program's deputy director Guy Dembo said malaria remains the main public health challenge in Congo, requiring collective interventions.

“Despite concerted efforts, the burden of malaria remains significant for our health system and our communities,” he said. “In view of the situation, we must continue to strengthen high-impact interventions while evaluating new approaches adapted to our health zones.”

Dembo told reporters in Ituri province that the government launched a mass administration of antimalarial drugs earlier this week as part of efforts to accelerate action to end malaria.

He said the campaign would strengthen prevention and response.

He rallied authorities, health professionals, partners and communities to act as champions of malaria elimination.

Malaria continues to claim hundreds of thousands of lives each year across the African region, with the heaviest toll falling on young children, according to the World Health Organization.

