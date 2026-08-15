Explosions reported across densely populated province as extent of damage, casualties remains unclear

Houthis target civilian infrastructure in Yemen's Marib with ballistic missiles: Official Explosions reported across densely populated province as extent of damage, casualties remains unclear

Yemen’s Houthi group targeted civilian infrastructure in the central Marib province with several ballistic missiles and drones Saturday, according to Yemeni officials.

Assistant Information Minister Fayyad al-Numan said on US social media company X, citing local sources, that the Houthis targeted civilian sites with several ballistic missiles.

The sources reported explosions across the province that they believed were caused by missiles launched toward Marib, according to al-Numan.

The extent of any damage was not immediately clear, he said. Casualties were feared, however, as the city is densely populated, including by internally displaced people.

State-run Saba TV reported that the Houthis had resumed shelling Marib city, striking it with three ballistic missiles.

Three large explosions rocked the city as a result of the Houthi attack, government-aligned Aljoumhouriya TV reported.

Later, the authority in Marib said Houthi forces targeted residential neighborhoods with four ballistic missiles and four drones.

The attack wounded several civilians and caused damage to residents’ properties, according to a statement by the state-run Saba news agency.

Yemen has witnessed a relative lull since April 2022 in a war that began nearly 12 years ago between government forces and the Houthis, who have controlled the capital, Sanaa, and other cities and provinces since September 2014.

Fighting has resumed in several provinces in recent weeks, however, including Marib, Al-Jawf, Al-Dhalea and Taiz, as the country continues to face one of the world’s worst humanitarian and economic crises.

A Saudi-led coalition backing Yemen’s internationally recognized government supports government forces, while Iran is accused of backing the Houthis. The Houthis announced a maritime blockade on Saudi Arabia in July.