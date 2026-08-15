Alaves strike 3 times in final 20 minutes to beat Getafe in La Liga opener - Hosts capitalize on Getafe red card as Tenaglia breaks deadlock before 2 stoppage-time goals seal 3-0 win

Deportivo Alaves struck three times in the final 20 minutes to beat 10-man Getafe 3-0 on Saturday and make a winning start to the 2026-27 La Liga season.

The opening fixture of the new Spanish top-flight campaign remained goalless until halftime, with Getafe reduced to 10 men in the 42nd minute when right-back Kiko Femenia was sent off for a dangerous challenge on Abdel Rebbach.

Referee Manuel Orellana initially showed Femenia a yellow card before upgrading it to a straight red following a VAR review.

Alaves increased the pressure after the break and broke the deadlock in the 73rd minute when defender Nahuel Tenaglia headed home the first goal of the new La Liga season.

The hosts sealed the victory in stoppage time, with Diaz doubling their lead in the 90+1st minute before substitute Mikel Rodriguez added a third three minutes later.

Getafe struggled to create meaningful chances after the dismissal, while Alaves finished with 15 shots, eight of them on target.

The victory gave Quique Sanchez Flores' side a perfect start to the new league campaign, while Jose Bordalas' Getafe opened the season with defeat after playing more than half the match with 10 men.

