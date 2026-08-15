Several others, including field commanders, wounded in strikes on positions, vehicles west of city

3 Houthis killed in Yemeni army drone strikes in Taiz: Military Several others, including field commanders, wounded in strikes on positions, vehicles west of city

Three Houthi fighters were killed and several others, including field commanders, wounded in Yemeni army drone strikes in the southwestern province of Taiz on Saturday, according to the military.

A military source told state-run Saba TV that army drones targeted Houthi gatherings and vehicles on the Maqbanah front in western Taiz.

There was no immediate comment from the Houthis.

Yemen has witnessed a relative lull since April 2022 in a war that began nearly 12 years ago between government forces and the Houthis, who have controlled the capital, Sanaa, and other cities and provinces since September 2014.

Fighting has resumed in several provinces in recent weeks, however, including Marib, Al-Jawf, Al-Dhalea and Taiz, as the country continues to face one of the world’s worst humanitarian and economic crises.

A Saudi-led coalition backing Yemen’s internationally recognized government supports government forces, while Iran is accused of backing the Houthis. The Houthis announced a maritime blockade on Saudi Arabia in July.