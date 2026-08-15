‘The issuance of a statement speaking on behalf of the AFC members without consulting them raises questions about the mechanism followed in adopting such positions,’ writes Qatar Football Association president

Qatar FA says Asian Football Confederation failed to consult members before statement about FIFA ‘The issuance of a statement speaking on behalf of the AFC members without consulting them raises questions about the mechanism followed in adopting such positions,’ writes Qatar Football Association president

The Qatar Football Association (QFA) urged the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) to uphold transparency and institutional governance, saying it was not consulted before the confederation issued a statement alongside UEFA and CONCACAF about FIFA governance on Saturday, according to the Qatar News Agency (QNA).

In a letter to AFC President Sheikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa, QFA President Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa bin Ahmed Al-Thani said Qatar had neither been formally nor informally consulted before the Aug. 10 statement was published in the name of the AFC and its member associations.

He said the QFA received no advance notice or draft of the statement, and was given no opportunity to comment on or contribute to its contents before its release.

Al-Thani stressed that any position presented as the collective stance of AFC members should be preceded by a clear consultation process, and that consensus cannot be assumed without first seeking the views of national associations.

"The issuance of a statement speaking on behalf of the AFC members without consulting them raises questions about the mechanism followed in adopting such positions," he wrote, according to QNA.

The QFA requested a written explanation from the AFC detailing whether any consultation had taken place, how member associations were notified, and on what basis the confederation claimed to speak collectively on behalf of its members.

Al-Thani said the issue should be addressed constructively to preserve the unity of Asian football and strengthen trust and cooperation among member associations.

UEFA, AFC and CONCACAF had accused FIFA leadership on Monday of a “fundamental breach of trust” for its handling of a proposal to sell a stake in World Cup commercial rights.

The three confederations said the dispute was ultimately about “the integrity of the game” and called for greater accountability from FIFA leadership.

Gianni Infantino, who is reportedly seeking re-election in March 2027 as FIFA president, retains support from several national federations, Argentina and Mexico, as well as the Confederation of African Football (CAF).