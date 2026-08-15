Release follows Trump ‘s confirmation that USS Abraham Lincoln will be replaced amid concerns over prolonged deployment

CENTCOM posts images of USS George H.W. Bush in Arabian Sea amid carrier rotation Release follows Trump ‘s confirmation that USS Abraham Lincoln will be replaced amid concerns over prolonged deployment

The US military’s Central Command (CENTCOM) posted images Saturday of the USS George H.W. Bush aircraft carrier in the Arabian Sea, following concerns about prolonged deployment conditions faced by sailors aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln.

The images, posted on US social media platform X, showed what appeared to be fighter jets taking off from the George H.W. Bush flight deck as it, in what CENTCOM said, sailed "in the Arabian Sea supporting security in the Middle East."

The USS George H.W. Bush (CVN-77) is a Nimitz-class nuclear-powered aircraft carrier and is part of the US Navy's carrier forces operating in the region.

The post came after US President Donald Trump confirmed Friday that the USS Abraham Lincoln was being replaced in the Middle East, following concerns about prolonged deployment conditions faced by American sailors.

"That ship is moving right now, or very shortly, and it's being replaced with another very similar ship," Trump told reporters when asked about concerns raised by the families of service members aboard the Lincoln, including supply delays and mental health.

The Lincoln has been deployed for more than 250 days, with no port call in the last 200 days, according to The Wall Street Journal. The carrier began its deployment in November and was redirected to the Middle East in January ahead of the US war with Iran.

The George Washington left the US Navy's base in Yokosuka, Japan, in May for a Pacific patrol and was seen earlier this week moving west through the Strait of Malacca.

The US Navy has disputed reports of a broader mental health crisis aboard the carrier, saying it has not identified an increase in reported suicidal ideation or suicide attempts.

Navy Secretary Hung Cao said the Lincoln would return home soon as part of a planned rotation.

US Sen. Richard Blumenthal raised concerns in a letter to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and acting Navy Secretary Hung Cao, citing reports of shortages of basic supplies, water contamination, plumbing issues, deteriorating mental health, deck safety concerns and mail disruptions that have delayed care packages for months.

