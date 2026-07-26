‘President Erdogan and Saudi Arabia mediated last year with US President Donald Trump to lift the sanctions on Syria,’ President Ahmad al-Sharaa says

Sharaa hails Turkish president’s role in lifting US sanctions on Syria ‘President Erdogan and Saudi Arabia mediated last year with US President Donald Trump to lift the sanctions on Syria,’ President Ahmad al-Sharaa says

Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa hailed the role played by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Saudi Arabia in lifting US sanctions on Syria.

“His Excellency President Erdogan and Saudi Arabia mediated last year with US President Donald Trump to lift the sanctions on Syria,” Sharaa said in an interview with Al Jazeera television.

​​​​​​​Last year, Washington issued Syria General License 25 and granted exemptions under the Caesar Act to facilitate investment supporting Syria’s recovery. Trump later signed an executive order lifting US sanctions on Syria.