Ebrahim Azizi says any attack on Iran comes at a cost and Ukraine may soon understand that Tehran does not leave actions unanswered

Iranian lawmaker warns Ukraine could face retaliation after Caspian Sea drone strike Ebrahim Azizi says any attack on Iran comes at a cost and Ukraine may soon understand that Tehran does not leave actions unanswered

A senior Iranian lawmaker warned Sunday that Ukraine could face retaliation after a deadly drone strike on an Iranian commercial vessel in the Caspian Sea, stressing that any attack on Iran would have consequences.

Ebrahim Azizi, the head of parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, said in a post on the US social media platform X that the United States and Israel were well aware that “any attack on Iran always comes with a cost, and that remains true today.”

He added that “Ukraine, too, may soon come to understand that Iran does not let actions go unanswered.”

“The list of those who have miscalculated continues to increase!” Azizi said.

Earlier Sunday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said a Ukrainian attack on an Iranian commercial vessel that killed a sailor “cannot go unanswered,” calling it a violation of the UN Charter.

On Saturday, Iran summoned Ukraine’s charge d’affaires in Tehran over a Ukrainian military attack on an Iranian commercial vessel in the Caspian Sea that killed one sailor and injured another.

The same day, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on X that Ukraine had achieved “very strong results” with long-range strikes in the Caspian Sea, including against “vessels used in military cargo shipments involving Iran, as well as a warship.”