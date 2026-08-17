Anadolu’s recap of top stories from around the globe

Morning Briefing: Aug. 17, 2026 Anadolu’s recap of top stories from around the globe

Here’s a rundown of all the news you need to start your Monday, including US President Donald Trump welcoming the signing of the Mecca Joint Defense Agreement by Türkiye, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, Trump ordering a reduction in US-South Korea military drills, citing ties with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, and a Spanish F-18 fighter jet shooting down a suspected Russian drone over Romania.

TOP STORIES

Trump 'very happy' over signing of Mecca Joint Defense Agreement

US President Donald Trump welcomed the signing of the Mecca Joint Defense Agreement by Türkiye, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

"Very happy to see that Saudi Arabia, Türkiye and Pakistan have recently, and finally, signed the Mecca Joint Defense Agreement," he said Sunday on his Truth Social platform.

Trump said the deal shows "how the Middle East is coming together, and how countries will finally be able to defend themselves in a more meaningful way. Congratulations to the Great Leadership of the three nations mentioned.”

Trump orders reduction in US-South Korea military drills, citing ties with Kim Jong Un

US President Donald Trump said he had instructed Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to "substantially reduce" planned joint military exercises with South Korea, citing their cost and his relationship with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

“Based on my very good relationship with Kim Jong Un, of North Korea, I am not happy with the fact that the United States has, long ago, agreed to participate in Joint Military Exercises with South Korea,” he said on his Truth Social account.

Trump argued that the drills sent what he described as an inappropriate and hostile signal to Pyongyang.

Spanish F-18 shoots down suspected Russian drone over Romania

A Spanish F-18 fighter jet deployed on a NATO air defense mission shot down a suspected Russian drone after it entered Romanian airspace, authorities said.

Romania’s Defense Ministry said its surveillance systems detected the aerial target at 4.44 am local time (0144GMT), approximately 24 kilometers (15 miles) north of the southeastern city of Galati, according to Romanian broadcaster Antena 3 CNN.

The drone entered Romanian airspace from the direction of neighboring Moldova, the ministry said.

NEWS IN BRIEF

Türkiye and seven other countries condemned Israel's rejection of a roadmap for completing the implementation of US President Donald Trump's plan to end the Gaza conflict, saying the move jeopardizes efforts to achieve lasting peace.

Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir promised a former Israeli soldier held captive in Gaza that he would seek to allow him to personally take part if Palestinian prisoners are executed under Israel's recently enacted death penalty law.

Pope Leo XIV renewed his call for an end to violence against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and urged the international community to advance efforts toward a two-state solution.

Saudi Arabia’s Civil Defense said a warning had been issued in Jazan province in the country’s southwest over a “potential danger.”

Egypt “will not accept or allow” any party to control the flow of Nile water to downstream countries, an Egyptian source said, responding to recent remarks by Ethiopia’s water and energy minister about building additional dams on the river.

The Yemeni army said it launched 181 military operations in the past 24 hours against Houthi positions and targets in several governorates, killing and injuring dozens of the group's members.

The Israeli army claimed that it killed Abu Hassan Alaa, a senior commander of the Lebanese group Hezbollah, in a strike in southern Lebanon's Ansar municipality.

Indonesia has declared a 14-day emergency response status following Saturday's 7.7 magnitude earthquake that struck eastern Flores Island and killed at least 47 people, state media reported.

A key coalition partner of Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s government overwhelmingly voted to remain in the federal government until the end of the current parliamentary term, state media reported.

Iran urged Qatar to allow an Iranian air force team to enter the Gulf country to investigate the fate of three pilots whom Tehran claims are being held by Doha despite Qatar’s denial.

A major wildfire in eastern Belgium has burned around 2,700 hectares (6,672 acres) of natural land and forced hundreds of people from their homes, local media reported.

At least 12 people were killed and 10 others injured when a Polish tourist bus overturned on a motorway in northeastern Hungary, local media reported.

The Palestinian group Hamas said its talks in Egypt aim to brief mediators on Israel's violations and ensure Tel Aviv's adherence to the Gaza roadmap.

The US remains neutral on the sovereignty dispute over the Falkland Islands, known as the Malvinas Islands in Argentina, Washington's ambassador to Argentina said, stressing that its position "has not changed."

The head of the US Central Command defended conditions aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln, saying the aircraft carrier has among the lowest numbers of mental health cases in the US Navy's carrier fleet.

Twelve more bodies were recovered from Lake Kariba in Zimbabwe, bringing the death toll from Tuesday's ferry capsizing to 84, authorities said

Turkish Air Force aircraft took part in a NATO Integrated Air and Missile Defense (IAMD) activity conducted in Romanian airspace, Türkiye's National Defense Ministry said.

BUSINESS & ECONOMY

Türkiye, Saudi Arabia to expand renewable energy projects

Türkiye and Saudi Arabia are set to expand their renewable energy cooperation with an additional 3,000-megawatt agreement, bringing the total planned capacity under their projects in Türkiye to 5,000 megawatts, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said.

Bayraktar recalled that Türkiye and Saudi Arabia had previously signed an agreement covering 2,000 MW of renewable energy projects.

“We will increase this to 5,000 megawatts with a 3,000-megawatt agreement on the sidelines of the UN Climate Conference in Antalya,” said Bayraktar, according to a statement released Saturday by the Energy and Natural Resources Ministry.

Iran slams Canada's participation in US war on Iran

Iran's Foreign Ministry criticized Canada over its participation in the US war on Iran, highlighting Washington's continued economic pressure on Canadian sovereignty.

"Washington calls Canada its 51st state; Washington imposes tariffs on Canadian goods; Washington insults Canada and threatens to punish it over wildfire smoke; Ottawa’s response: Understood, Sir! Meanwhile, Ottawa participates in the U.S.-led unlawful war of choice against Iran, to appease Washington! What's the reward? THIS IS NOT HOCKEY NIGHT IN CANADA; IT IS WASHINGTON'S FARM TEAM," spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said on the US social media platform X.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said in March that Canada was prepared to help with efforts to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, indicating Ottawa’s willingness to support broader US-led objectives in the region.

SPORTS

Barcelona to sign Rodri from Manchester City for reported $88.5M

Barcelona have reached an agreement in principle with Manchester City to sign Spain captain Rodri in a deal worth around €76.5 million ($88.5 million), according to multiple media reports.

The 30-year-old midfielder is expected to sign a four-year contract with the reigning La Liga champions, with the transfer set to be finalized in the coming days.

Reports say City will receive an initial fee of $69 million, with more than $13 million in performance-related add-ons considered achievable.

Cristiano Ronaldo hints at retirement at end of season

Cristiano Ronaldo suggested that the 2026-27 campaign will likely be the final season of his illustrious playing career, saying he wants to leave football with a “spectacular legacy,” according to an interview.



The five-time Ballon d’Or winner made the remarks in an interview with Vogue ahead of his wedding to longtime partner Georgina Rodriguez, whom he married on Aug. 11, exactly 10 years after the couple first met at a Gucci store in Madrid.



“This is probably my last year of football, and I want to leave a spectacular legacy,” Ronaldo said.