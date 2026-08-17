Morning Briefing: Aug. 17, 2026

Here’s a rundown of all the news you need to start your Monday, including US President Donald Trump welcoming the signing of the Mecca Joint Defense Agreement by Türkiye, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, Trump ordering a reduction in US-South Korea military drills, citing ties with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, and a Spanish F-18 fighter jet shooting down a suspected Russian drone over Romania.
US President Donald Trump welcomed the signing of the Mecca Joint Defense Agreement by Türkiye, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.
"Very happy to see that Saudi Arabia, Türkiye and Pakistan have recently, and finally, signed the Mecca Joint Defense Agreement," he said Sunday on his Truth Social platform.
Trump said the deal shows "how the Middle East is coming together, and how countries will finally be able to defend themselves in a more meaningful way. Congratulations to the Great Leadership of the three nations mentioned.”
US President Donald Trump said he had instructed Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to "substantially reduce" planned joint military exercises with South Korea, citing their cost and his relationship with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
“Based on my very good relationship with Kim Jong Un, of North Korea, I am not happy with the fact that the United States has, long ago, agreed to participate in Joint Military Exercises with South Korea,” he said on his Truth Social account.
Trump argued that the drills sent what he described as an inappropriate and hostile signal to Pyongyang.
A Spanish F-18 fighter jet deployed on a NATO air defense mission shot down a suspected Russian drone after it entered Romanian airspace, authorities said.
Romania’s Defense Ministry said its surveillance systems detected the aerial target at 4.44 am local time (0144GMT), approximately 24 kilometers (15 miles) north of the southeastern city of Galati, according to Romanian broadcaster Antena 3 CNN.
The drone entered Romanian airspace from the direction of neighboring Moldova, the ministry said.
Türkiye and Saudi Arabia are set to expand their renewable energy cooperation with an additional 3,000-megawatt agreement, bringing the total planned capacity under their projects in Türkiye to 5,000 megawatts, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said.
Bayraktar recalled that Türkiye and Saudi Arabia had previously signed an agreement covering 2,000 MW of renewable energy projects.
“We will increase this to 5,000 megawatts with a 3,000-megawatt agreement on the sidelines of the UN Climate Conference in Antalya,” said Bayraktar, according to a statement released Saturday by the Energy and Natural Resources Ministry.
Iran's Foreign Ministry criticized Canada over its participation in the US war on Iran, highlighting Washington's continued economic pressure on Canadian sovereignty.
"Washington calls Canada its 51st state; Washington imposes tariffs on Canadian goods; Washington insults Canada and threatens to punish it over wildfire smoke; Ottawa’s response: Understood, Sir! Meanwhile, Ottawa participates in the U.S.-led unlawful war of choice against Iran, to appease Washington! What's the reward? THIS IS NOT HOCKEY NIGHT IN CANADA; IT IS WASHINGTON'S FARM TEAM," spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said on the US social media platform X.
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said in March that Canada was prepared to help with efforts to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, indicating Ottawa’s willingness to support broader US-led objectives in the region.
Barcelona have reached an agreement in principle with Manchester City to sign Spain captain Rodri in a deal worth around €76.5 million ($88.5 million), according to multiple media reports.
The 30-year-old midfielder is expected to sign a four-year contract with the reigning La Liga champions, with the transfer set to be finalized in the coming days.
Reports say City will receive an initial fee of $69 million, with more than $13 million in performance-related add-ons considered achievable.
Cristiano Ronaldo suggested that the 2026-27 campaign will likely be the final season of his illustrious playing career, saying he wants to leave football with a “spectacular legacy,” according to an interview.
The five-time Ballon d’Or winner made the remarks in an interview with Vogue ahead of his wedding to longtime partner Georgina Rodriguez, whom he married on Aug. 11, exactly 10 years after the couple first met at a Gucci store in Madrid.
“This is probably my last year of football, and I want to leave a spectacular legacy,” Ronaldo said.
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