Chinese president calls on Communist Party and people to carry forward Jiang’s legacy at gathering in Beijing

Xi urges China to advance socialism as nation marks birth centenary of late leader Jiang Zemin Chinese president calls on Communist Party and people to carry forward Jiang’s legacy at gathering in Beijing

Chinese President Xi Jinping called on the Communist Party of China (CPC) and people across the country Monday to continue advancing socialism with Chinese characteristics as the nation commemorated the 100th anniversary of the birth of late leader Jiang Zemin.

Xi, who is also general secretary of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks at a gathering at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, according to the Global Times.

The event commemorated Jiang, who served as general secretary of the CPC Central Committee from 1989 to 2002 and as China’s president from 1993 to 2003.

Xi urged the party and Chinese people of all ethnic groups to draw inspiration from Jiang’s life and work and continue advancing the country’s socialist development.

Jiang was born on Aug. 17, 1926 in Yangzhou in eastern China’s Jiangsu province and died in Shanghai on Nov. 30, 2022 at the age of 96.

He led China during a period of rapid economic expansion and deeper integration into the global economy, including the country’s accession to the World Trade Organization in 2001.