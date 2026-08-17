Quake occurs at depth of around 10 kilometers

Magnitude 5.9 aftershock strikes Indonesia’s Flores days after powerful quake Quake occurs at depth of around 10 kilometers

A magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck Indonesia’s Flores region early Monday, according to the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ).

The quake occurred at a depth of around 10 kilometers (6.21 miles).

Its epicenter was initially located at 8.57 degrees south latitude and 121.55 degrees east longitude.

No information on damage or casualties was provided.

The aftershock struck days after a powerful magnitude 7.7 earthquake rocked six regencies in eastern Flores Island.

Indonesia has declared a 14-day emergency response status following Saturday’s quake, which killed at least 47 people, state media reported.

Search and rescue operations continued Sunday to find survivors, while fuel and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) supplies across Flores were restored.

Nearly 6,000 people were taking refuge in the Sikka, Manggara, Nagekeo, Bima and Selayar areas.

The quake damaged 914 homes, 93 educational facilities, 36 health facilities and 38 government offices.