Washington is reportedly preparing for possibility of wider conflict, but there are not enough air defense or long-range munitions stocks to sustain operations, says anonymous official

US faces operational constraints in military campaign against Iran: Report Washington is reportedly preparing for possibility of wider conflict, but there are not enough air defense or long-range munitions stocks to sustain operations, says anonymous official

The US is facing growing operational constraints in its military campaign against Iran due to dwindling air defense and long-range munitions stocks, The Washington Post reported on Monday, citing US officials.

“We do not have enough to safely sustain operations, and I don’t think the White House is aware of that,” one official said on condition of anonymity.

The report came as regional tensions have escalated since last week amid an exchange of attacks between the US and Iran. The escalation comes despite a Pakistani-brokered framework agreement they signed in June to end their war and reach a lasting peace deal.

“The US is planning for a wider war,” said the official, but cautioned that the expansion of US operations will be limited by dwindling stockpiles of air defense and long-range munitions and constraints on the ability to surge more troops and aircraft into the area due to battle damage.

Military analyst Seth Jones of the Washington-based Center for Strategic and International Studies warned against deploying US ground forces, saying they are not prepared for Iranian standoff strikes.

“I think it would be a mistake to put ground forces anywhere in islands in the strait or onshore,” said Jones, referring to the Strait of Hormuz, a major shipping artery that has been contested in the conflict.

“I don’t think US forces are prepared for standoff strikes from Iranians.”