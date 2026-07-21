Alerts sound in Bahrain amid new Iranian strikes Interior Ministry urges citizens and residents to remain calm and seek nearest safe location

Air raid sirens sounded in Bahrain on Tuesday as Iranian strikes continued to target several regional countries amid an exchange of attacks with the US.

In a statement, the Bahraini Interior Ministry urged citizens and residents to remain calm and head to the nearest safe location.

Earlier Tuesday, Bahrain's military said air defense systems had intercepted and destroyed several Iranian aerial projectiles targeting the kingdom. The authorities have not reported any casualties or material damage.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed early Tuesday that it had targeted and destroyed central data infrastructure belonging to the US company Amazon in Bahrain with several cruise missiles.

The Iranian army also said it targeted the US-operated Sheikh Isa Air Base in Bahrain with drones.

The US has escalated attacks against Iran since last week, with Iran retaliating with strikes targeting facilities and bases it says are used by the US military in several regional countries.

​​​​​​​The exchange of fire between the US and Iran comes despite a Pakistan-brokered memorandum of understanding they signed in June to end their war and reach a lasting peace agreement.