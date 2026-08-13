50 departments under orange alert for high risk of forest fire

Several nighttime temperature records set across France as 80 departments remain on orange heat alert 50 departments under orange alert for high risk of forest fire

Several nighttime temperature records were set across France, while 80 departments remain under an orange heat alert as temperatures are forecast to reach 40C in some areas on Thursday.

The records were broken in northwestern France, with a weather station in Savigny-en-Véron, Indre-et-Loire, recording a high of 24.5C (76.1F), while Cholet in Maine-et-Loire and Loudun in Vienne each recorded 23.6C (74.5F), according to broadcaster BFMTV.

Records were also set in Tours, Indre-et-Loire, and Pellevoisin, Indre, where temperatures reached 23.1C (73.6F) at both locations.

Eighty departments were placed under an orange heat wave alert by weather service Meteo-France for Thursday and Friday, with temperatures forecast to reach 40C (104F) in some areas.

Fifty departments are under an orange alert for high risk of forest fire.

On Wednesday, a fire broke out near Rennes, affecting 200 hectares (494 acres) and forcing the evacuation of nearly 100 people. The fire, which injured three firefighters, was brought under control early Thursday.

In the northern Pas-de-Calais department, another fire had burned 180 hectares (445 acres) and remained uncontained.

