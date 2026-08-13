Moscow returns bodies of 261 Ukrainian servicemen, while Kyiv returns those of 24 Russian troops

Russia, Ukraine exchange bodies of fallen troops in latest swap Moscow returns bodies of 261 Ukrainian servicemen, while Kyiv returns those of 24 Russian troops

Russia and Ukraine exchanged the bodies of fallen troops Thursday in the latest such swap between the two countries since last month.

Russian State Duma deputy Shamsail Saraliev told RBK news outlet that Moscow returned the bodies of 261 Ukrainian servicemen, while Kyiv returned those of 24 Russian servicemen.



Ukraine’s Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War later confirmed the swap, saying in a statement on Telegram that 261 bodies were returned to the country “which, according to the Russian side, belong to Ukrainian servicemen.”



"We express our sincere gratitude to the International Committee of the Red Cross for facilitating and supporting the implementation of repatriation measures," it added.

The last such swap between Russia and Ukraine took place on July 16, when Moscow returned 501 bodies to Ukraine, while Kyiv returned 31 bodies to Russia.

