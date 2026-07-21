US forces bomb mountainous area in western Iran as tensions rise Iranian media says attack targeted location in heights surrounding Khorramabad

US forces struck a site in the mountainous area of Khorramabad in western Iran’s Lorestan province on Tuesday, according to Iranian media.

The state broadcaster IRIB said the attack targeted a location in the heights surrounding Khorramabad, without giving further details.

No casualties or damages were reported.

The US has escalated attacks against Iran since last week, with Iran retaliating with strikes targeting facilities and bases it says are used by the US military in several regional countries.

​​​​​​​​​​​​​​The exchange of fire between the US and Iran comes despite a Pakistan-brokered memorandum of understanding they signed in June to end their war and reach a lasting peace agreement.