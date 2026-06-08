Israel says it launched ‘large-scale strike’ on Iran amid escalation Army claims attacks targeted ‘strategic defense systems’ across Iran

The Israeli army said Monday that its warplanes completed a “large-scale strike” targeting what it called “strategic defense systems” in Iran.

A military statement said the attack was directed by its Intelligence Directorate and targeted defense systems deployed in several areas across Iran.

The army claimed that the latest attack dismantled those systems.

There was no immediate comment from Iranian authorities on the Israeli claim.

The situation escalated late Sunday when Iran launched missiles toward northern Israel in the first such bombardment since a fragile ceasefire in early April, following Israeli strikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs.

The region has been on edge since the US and Israel launched airstrikes on Iran in late February, triggering Iranian retaliation on Israel and other regional countries hosting US assets.

A temporary ceasefire was reached on April 8, but negotiations later stalled amid disputes over its implementation and subsequent regional developments.