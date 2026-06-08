Iran suspends flights at 4 airports amid Israeli strikes

Iran suspended flights at Mehrabad airport in Tehran and at airports in Kermanshah, Mashhad, and Shiraz on Monday after Israeli attacks targeted several sites in the country, according to local media reports.



The suspension covered all flights until further notice, the reports said.

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The semi-official Mehr News Agency said flights from Mashhad to Tehran and to central and western Iran have been canceled.

Mashhad’s Shahid Hasheminejad International Airport remains operational, it noted, citing aviation officials.

The state broadcaster IRIB, citing the general manager of airports in Fars, Fakhreddin Keshavarz, said all flights at Shiraz's Shahid Ayatollah Dastgheib Airport in southwestern Iran have also been canceled until 11.15 pm local time (1945GMT) "due to the current circumstances."

Meanwhile, air defenses were activated in the western city of Kermanshah after “hostile targets” were detected in the city’s airspace, Mehr said.

Tensions escalated on Sunday, when Israel bombed the Lebanese capital Beirut, despite an ongoing ceasefire, prompting Iran to launch missiles at northern Israel in retaliation, with Israel launching several waves of airstrikes against Iran.

The region has been on edge since the US and Israel launched airstrikes on Iran in late February, triggering Iranian retaliation on Israel and other regional countries hosting US assets.

A temporary ceasefire was reached on April 8, but negotiations later stalled amid disputes over its implementation and subsequent regional developments.

* Writing by Lina Altawell.