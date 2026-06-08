⁠⁠'IAEA Director General (Rafael Grossi)'s approach to the Iran case is political, irresponsible,' says Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman

Tehran says Israeli strikes on Iran ‘fully coordinated’ with US ⁠⁠'IAEA Director General (Rafael Grossi)'s approach to the Iran case is political, irresponsible,' says Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman

Iran said Monday a recent wave of Israeli strikes against the country was "fully coordinated” with the US Central Command (CENTCOM).

"The direct responsibility of the United States for the actions of the Zionist regime is clear, and the consequences of escalating tensions will also fall on the United States," Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei told a news briefing cited by the state news agency IRNA. However, Israel’s Army Radio, citing an unnamed military official, said all attacks on Iran “so far are Israeli only.”

The official claimed that the US helped Israel to only intercept "some Iranian missiles.”

Israel is “preparing for several days of fighting in Iran at least, as well as the possibility of a long-term return to fighting,” he added.

Tensions escalated on Sunday when Israel bombed the Lebanese capital Beirut despite an ongoing ceasefire, prompting Iran to launch missiles at northern Israel in retaliation, with Israel responding with several waves of airstrikes against Iran.

"The US will be responsible for the ceasefire violation in Lebanon," Baqaei said.

He added that Tehran continues to manage the situation in field and diplomacy, saying Tel Aviv “does not believe in any diplomatic process that could lead to peace in the region.”

The Iranian spokesman said a weekend visit to Iran by Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi was intended to help continue stalled talks between the US and Iran.

Iran's frozen funds will be part of any potential deal with US, Baqaei reiterated.

"IAEA Director General (Rafael Grossi)'s approach to the Iran case is political, irresponsible," he said.

The region has been on edge since the US and Israel launched airstrikes on Iran in late February, triggering Iranian retaliation on Israel and other regional countries hosting US assets.

A temporary ceasefire was reached on April 8 through Pakistani mediation, but negotiations later stalled amid disputes over its implementation and subsequent regional developments.