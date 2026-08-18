Russian foreign minister says Moscow, Pyongyang acting as one front for 'new world order' based on equality

Lavrov says Russia and North Korea advocate for new multipolar world order Russian foreign minister says Moscow, Pyongyang acting as one front for 'new world order' based on equality

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday that Moscow and Pyongyang are jointly advocating a new world order based on multipolarity, equality and consideration of national interests.

Lavrov made the remarks in a congratulatory telegram to North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui on the occasion of the 81st anniversary of Korea's Liberation Day.

“Today, Moscow and Pyongyang are acting as one front in advocating the creation of a new just world order based on the principles of multipolarity, genuine equality and consideration of national interests,” Lavrov said.

The Russian foreign minister also reaffirmed Moscow's intention to continue following the course set by President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to comprehensively deepen bilateral cooperation, saying it served the interests of both countries and contributed to regional and international security.

Russia-North Korea relations have expanded significantly in recent years, with Moscow and Pyongyang emphasizing closer political, economic and security cooperation.