Saudi Arabia condemns drone attack on residence of Iraq’s Kurdish regional premier Kingdom reiterates support for Iraq’s sovereignty, security and stability

Saudi Arabia on Tuesday strongly condemned a drone attack targeting the office of Masrour Barzani, prime minister of Iraq’s Kurdish Regional Government (KRG), describing it as a “blatant violation” of Iraq’s sovereignty.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry reaffirmed the Kingdom’s rejection of “hostile operations targeting political figures and other actions that could undermine Iraqi state institutions or destabilize the country’s security and stability.”

It also reiterated its opposition to interference in countries’ internal affairs, violations of their sovereignty and actions contrary to the principles of good neighborliness and international law.

The Saudi statement comes after a drone attack targeted Barzani’s residence and private office in northern Iraq on Monday, prompting Baghdad to seek an official clarification from Tehran over the incident.

Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein condemned the attack as “unjustified” and “dangerous escalation,” while requesting clarification of Iran’s official position.

​​​​​​​Iran denied involvement and condemned the attack. Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei described the incident as a “highly suspicious development” and warned against attempts to damage relations between Iran and Iraq.