Supporters remain hopeful Tunisia can advance despite facing Netherlands, Japan and Sweden

Tunisian fans back national team to overcome tough World Cup group Supporters remain hopeful Tunisia can advance despite facing Netherlands, Japan and Sweden

Tunisian football fans expressed confidence in their national team’s ability to progress at the 2026 FIFA World Cup despite being drawn into a difficult group featuring the Netherlands, Japan and Sweden.

Tunisia is currently holding a training camp abroad ahead of its tournament opener against Sweden on June 15 in Monterrey, Mexico.

The North African side suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to Austria in a friendly match in Vienna last Monday as part of its World Cup preparations.

Marcel Sabitzer scored the winner in the 62nd minute, although Austria had played with 10 men since the 37th minute after Bayern Munich midfielder Konrad Laimer was sent off.

Tunisia suffered a heavy 5-0 defeat to Belgium in Brussels on Saturday in its final friendly match before the World Cup.

After opening against Sweden, Tunisia will take on Japan on June 21 in Monterrey before facing the Netherlands on June 26 in Kansas City.

‘We believe in our team’

Abdelwahed Chebbi, 65, said Tunisia’s performance against Austria gave supporters reasons for optimism despite the defeat.

“Austria is a strong team, and we only lost 1-0, while other teams suffered heavier defeats,” he told Anadolu.

“The upcoming matches will be difficult, but the players must show fighting spirit,” he added.

Chebbi also recalled Tunisia’s 3-0 victory over Japan in the 2022 Kirin Cup, saying the team is capable of producing strong performances against major opponents.

“With determination and pride in the national jersey, we can qualify for the next round,” he said.

‘Football is unpredictable’

Eighteen-year-old supporter Chadi Mdouri acknowledged the strength of Tunisia’s opponents but insisted qualification remains possible.

“The Netherlands has world-class players, while Japan and Sweden are also strong teams,” he said.

“But football is unpredictable, and Tunisia can still achieve positive results.”

Another fan, Youssef Ben Hussein, 70, shared similar optimism despite describing Tunisia’s group as “very difficult.”

“Football does not follow calculations,” he said. “We must hold on to our chances and compete with confidence.”

Belkacem Rahmouni, 42, called on the national team to adopt an attacking approach during the tournament.

“We have talented players and we should trust our abilities,” he said, urging fans to continue supporting the team instead of criticizing players.

Tunisia is making its seventh World Cup appearance.

The team became the first Arab and African nation to win a World Cup match after defeating Mexico 3-1 at Argentina 1978.

At Qatar 2022, Tunisia stunned defending champions France with a 1-0 victory but failed to advance to the knockout stage after losing to Australia.

*Writing by Tarek Chouiref