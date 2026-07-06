Türkiye's BIST 100 flat at Monday's close

Türkiye's benchmark stock index ended the day at 14,424.54 points on Monday, up slightly 0.05% from the previous trading day.

After starting the week at 14,491.23 points, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index earned 6.63 points from the previous close.

The lowest value of the index was 14,417.16, while the daily high was 14,629.66.

The market value of the BIST 100 was around 14.23 trillion Turkish liras ($305.3 billion), with a trading volume of 191.3 billion liras ($4.08 billion).

Thirty-six stocks on the index rose and 61 dropped, compared to the previous close.

Gold was $4,154 per ounce, and Brent crude futures traded for $71.70 as of 1650GMT.

While the US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate was 46.8145, the euro/Turkish lira exchange rate was 53.5450, and the British pound traded for 62.6500 liras.