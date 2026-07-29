Ford raises 2026 outlook after stronger-than-expected quarterly earnings Automaker expects operating profit of $10B - $11B as F-Series production recovers

Ford raised its 2026 earnings guidance Tuesday after second-quarter adjusted profit exceeded expectations, supported by operational improvements, resilient vehicle pricing and a profitable product mix.

The US automaker reported adjusted earnings of $0.42 per share, above estimates.

Automotive revenue totaled $44.89 billion, below market forecasts, while total revenue, including its financial services business, fell 4% year-on-year to $48.3 billion.

Ford increased its full-year adjusted earnings before interest and taxes forecast to between $10 billion and $11 billion from a previous range of $8.5 billion to $10.5 billion.

The company also raised its adjusted free cash flow outlook to $6 billion to $7 billion from $5 billion to $6 billion.

Ford posted a net loss of $1.3 billion for the quarter, compared with a loss of $36 million a year earlier, largely due to $4.2 billion in charges related to its pullback from some electric vehicle investments.

The charges included $3.6 billion linked to the restructuring of its BlueOval SK battery joint venture and $500 million related to a canceled electric vehicle program.

Ford reduced its expected losses at its Model e electric vehicle business to about $4 billion from a previous forecast of $4 billion to $4.5 billion.

The automaker also said the recovery in F-Series pickup production remained on track following disruptions caused by fires at aluminum supplier Novelis’ facility.

Ford expects the production recovery to improve adjusted operating profit by around $1 billion in 2026, with most of the benefit expected in the second half.

The company maintained its target of reducing material and warranty costs by approximately $1 billion.

Ford shares rose nearly 7% in after-hours trading following the results.