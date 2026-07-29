'We put a temporary ground stop in place while our teams worked to resolve the issue,' company says

American Airlines resumes flights after brief IT outage 'We put a temporary ground stop in place while our teams worked to resolve the issue,' company says

American Airlines said Tuesday that flights had resumed after a brief technology outage disrupted some of its systems and prompted it to temporarily halt departures nationwide.

"A technology issue briefly impacted connectivity for some of our systems on Tuesday evening. Systems are coming back online now and flights are departing again," it said on the US social media platform X.

The airline said it implemented a temporary ground stop while its teams worked to resolve the issue.

"We put a temporary ground stop in place while our teams worked to resolve the issue. We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience," the company said.

Earlier, the US Federal Aviation Administration said American Airlines had grounded all flights nationwide that had not yet departed because of the outage. The airline did not disclose the cause of the technology issue.