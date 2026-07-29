Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy watches vote from Senate gallery during his visit to Washington

US Senate advances Russia sanctions bill Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy watches vote from Senate gallery during his visit to Washington

The US Senate overwhelmingly voted Tuesday to advance legislation that would impose new sanctions on Russia, approving a procedural motion to begin consideration of the measure.

The Senate voted 86-12 to invoke cloture on the motion to proceed to H.R. 5334, the legislative vehicle for the Lindsey Graham Sanctioning Russia Act of 2026, clearing the way for debate on the measure.

The 12 senators voting against the procedural motion were Lisa Blunt Rochester, Maggie Hassan, Mazie Hirono, Andy Kim, Ed Markey, Jon Ossoff, Alex Padilla, Rand Paul, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Peter Welch and Ron Wyden.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy observed the vote from the front row of the Senate gallery, where he was attending proceedings as a tribute to the bill's author, the late Sen. Lindsey Graham, whose funeral was held earlier in the day.

Speaking to reporters at the Capitol ahead of the vote, Zelenskyy called the legislation "very important."

"It's not only about the money...But it's also a big signal to Europe, big signal to Ukraine, big support of our people. So I'm very thankful," he said.

The Ukrainian leader also said he discussed Ukraine's urgent air defense needs with President Donald Trump and US senators during his visit to Washington.

"The real problem is anti-ballistic systems and anti-ballistic missiles," Zelenskyy said. "Of course, I shared what we need…I shared it with the president today."

The Senate's procedural vote moves the Russia sanctions legislation closer to formal debate and a final vote in the upper chamber.