US and Saudi fighter jets targeted multiple logistics and weapons facilities in eastern Iraq, responding to more than 30 drone attacks, says US Central Command

US, Saudi forces strike Iran-backed targets in Iraq: CENTCOM US and Saudi fighter jets targeted multiple logistics and weapons facilities in eastern Iraq, responding to more than 30 drone attacks, says US Central Command

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said Tuesday that US and Saudi Arabian forces carried out joint precision strikes against Iran-aligned groups in Iraq.

"U.S. Central Command and the Saudi Arabian Armed Forces conducted precision strikes in Iraq, July 28, against Iran-aligned terrorists that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) directed to attack U.S. forces and Saudi energy infrastructure," CENTCOM said in a statement.

US and Saudi fighter jets targeted multiple logistics and weapons facilities in eastern Iraq, responding to more than 30 drone attacks directed by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) over the previous 72 hours, the statement said.

"The unwarranted attacks against U.S. forces were not successful," the command said.

CENTCOM said that between February and April, Iran-aligned groups in Iraq carried out more than 600 "attempted attacks" on US citizens and facilities.

"The IRGC and its terrorist proxies must cease these attacks to avoid further U.S. military response," it added.

