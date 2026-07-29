US Central Command says Iran's IRGC fired multiple ballistic missiles at American forces in 'attempted surprise attack'

All Iranian ballistic missiles intercepted after attempted attack on US forces in Middle East: CENTCOM US Central Command says Iran's IRGC fired multiple ballistic missiles at American forces in 'attempted surprise attack'

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said Tuesday that Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched multiple ballistic missiles at American forces stationed in the Middle East, but all of the missiles were intercepted.

"At 5:45 p.m. ET today, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps forces launched multiple ballistic missiles from Iran in an attempted surprise attack on U.S. forces based in the Middle East," CENTCOM said in a statement.

"All Iranian missiles were successfully intercepted," it added.

The statement came after local media reported that Iran launched missiles toward US military bases in Jordan.

​​​​​​​​​​​​​​Tensions between the US and Iran have escalated in recent weeks, with the US carrying out attacks on Iran and Tehran responding by targeting what it says are US military facilities and equipment in countries across the region.